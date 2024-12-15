Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Sonu Sood has pledged to donate the box office earnings of his upcoming film 'Fateh' to charity.

The film, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, is a cybercrime action thriller designed to raise awareness about online fraud.

With action sequences crafted by Hollywood experts, 'Fateh' is set to release on January 10. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sonu Sood will next be seen in 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood pledges 'Fateh' box office earnings to charity

By Isha Sharma 03:43 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Actor Sonu Sood has announced that he will donate the box office collection of his upcoming film, Fateh, to old age homes and orphanages. The action-packed movie revolves around the theme of cybercrime. "Fateh is a film made for the people of the country. We will try to send the film's collection to old age homes and orphanages," Sood told ANI on Saturday. The film marks Sood's directorial debut.

'Fateh' aims to raise awareness about cybercrime

Sood stressed that Fateh aims to raise public awareness about cybercrime. "Fateh is based on cybercrime, where people face cyber fraud every day. So, it is an action film on that... It will make people aware of how to stay safe from cybercrime," he said. The film is inspired by real-life incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Fateh' features a star-studded cast and international crew

Fateh is a joint venture of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, where Sood shares screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film's action sequences are designed by Hollywood technicians including fight coordinator Federico Berte (Cobra Kai), fight choreographer Filip Ciprian Florian (The Woman King), and action director/stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker (Captain Marvel). The film releases on January 10.