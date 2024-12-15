Summarize Simplifying... In short Utkarsh Sharma, star of the 'Gadar' franchise, revealed that the sequel took 22 years due to the team's desire to extend the original story.

He also hinted at a potential 'Gadar 3', but admitted they don't have a complete story yet.

Meanwhile, Utkarsh is awaiting the release of 'Vanvaas', a film directed by his father Anil, set to premiere on December 20. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Gadar 3' will take time, confirms Utkarsh Sharma

'Don't have complete story yet': Utkarsh Sharma on 'Gadar 3'

By Isha Sharma 02:52 pm Dec 15, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Utkarsh Sharma, who returned as Sunny Deol's son in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, recently opened up about the team's initial doubts regarding the sequel. In an interview with DNA, he said, "Before anyone else, we had doubts about Gadar 2." Eventually, the film became a massive box office success, collecting over ₹691.08 crore worldwide and ₹524.75 crore in India. Utkarsh also shared updates about the third part.

Doubts clarified

'Gadar 2' was an extension of the first part: Utkarsh

Utkarsh further explained that the sequel came after a long gap of 22 years because of the team's doubts. He said, "This is one of the reasons why we took so many years. Gadar 1 was a complete film." "But when fans asked us to bring Gadar 2, papa had this thing that the sequel should be an extension of Part One."

Franchise continuity

'Gadar 2' team rejected idea of standalone film

He also revealed that there were ideas to make Gadar 2 a standalone film with different actors. But his father, Anil, who directed both the films, was sure that the audience wouldn't accept any other actor. He said, "Papa knew that the Gadar franchise had die-hard fans and he was sure that the audience would not accept any other Tara, Sakina, or Jeete."

Sequel update

Utkarsh hinted at potential 'Gadar 3' plans

Speaking about Gadar 3, Utkarsh said, "We have a one-liner for the film. That's why we ended Gadar 2 with 'To be continued.' But we don't have the complete story yet." "It can take a day or 1000 days or years, but as we will get our Gadar 3 script locked then we can say when to expect the third installment."

'Vanvaas'

Anil and Utkarsh have teamed up on 'Vanvaas'

Utkarsh is currently awaiting the release of Vanvaas, directed by Anil. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Nana Patekar and will be released on December 20. Describing the film, Anil earlier said, "It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all. It is a film that will get into everyone, and every father will watch the film and then tell their sons to go watch it."