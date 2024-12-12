Legalizing marijuana America's 'greatest mistake,' says 34-year sober Elton John
Legendary musician Sir Elton John has come out against the legalization of marijuana in parts of North America, calling it "one of the greatest mistakes of all time." The 77-year-old artist, who retired from touring last year and has been sober for 34 years, made the comments in an interview with Time magazine. He called marijuana "addictive" and said it "leads to other drugs."
'When you're stoned...you don't think normally'
John, who was recently named Time's Icon of the Year, went on to elaborate on his anti-marijuana stance. He said, "And when you're stoned - and I've been stoned - you don't think normally. Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time." His comments come at a time when several US states and Canada have legalized cannabis for medicinal/recreational use.
John's personal experience with marijuana and sobriety
John has been candid about his past addiction struggles, including his marijuana use. In a 1999 interview, he disclosed that throat issues during an Australian tour in the mid-1980s were due to the drug. After doctors' advice, he stopped using marijuana. His sobriety journey has helped him assist other celebrities like Eminem and Robbie Williams in their addiction battles.
John's temperament and creative process explored
In the same interview, John also spoke about his temper, confessing he can snap "if I'm tired, if I'm exhausted, if I'm overwhelmed." This side of his personality was previously examined in a 1997 documentary Tantrums and Tiaras. Nevertheless, he attributes his impatience to his ability to create songs quickly. "It's really effortless. If I get a lyric and I look at it, the song comes straight out," he explained.
John's husband to release new documentary on singer
Meanwhile, John's husband David Furnish is releasing a new documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late. Co-directed with RJ Cutler, the film shows the veteran singer preparing for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The venue is special for John as he had performed two sold-out concerts there in 1975. The documentary's release date hasn't been announced yet.