Whether you're into heartwarming tales like 'The Snow Sister' or prefer a switcheroo plot like 'The Princess Switch', Netflix has got you covered this holiday season.

Watch these Christmas films on Netflix

'Klaus,' 'Happiest Season': Watch these Christmas films on Netflix

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Dec 23, 202402:00 am

What's the story The holiday season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with a cozy movie night? Netflix has a plethora of Christmas films that are perfect for getting into the festive spirit. Whether you're looking for a heartwarming tale, a romantic comedy, or an animated adventure, there's something for everyone.

#1, #2

'Klaus' and 'A California Christmas'

Klaus is a Spanish animated film in English. The story follows a postman in a far north island town who befriends a reclusive toymaker. Another must-watch is A California Christmas. The film follows Joseph, a wealthy charmer who poses as a ranch hand to persuade Callie, a farmer, to sell her family land before Christmas.

#3, #4

'Who Killed Santa?' and 'Christmas With You'

For something different, Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is an improvisational delight where Senior Detective Terry Seattle must solve Santa's murder with his co-detectives. Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Maya Rudolph star. Christmas With You is a sweet, fun film that sees pop star Angelina move to a small town to escape career burnout and find love, unexpectedly.

#5, #6

'Happiest Season' and 'Our Little Secret'

Happiest Season, an LGBTQ Christmas film, became an instant classic as soon as it was released. It follows Abby and Harper, a lesbian couple visiting Harper's family for the holidays. The twist? Harper hasn't come out to her parents yet! You can also watch Lindsay Lohan's Our Little Secret, directed by Stephen Herek. The plot revolves around Avery (Lohan), who meets her ex-boyfriend during her first Christmas with her new boyfriend's family.

#7, #8

'Hot Frosty' and 'Holidate'

Hot Frosty is headlined by Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, and Craig Robinson, and directed by Jerry Ciccoritti. IMDb describes it as, "Widow Kathy magically brings a snowman to life. His innocence helps her heal and find love again. They bond before the holidays, but he's doomed to melt." Holidate, another unconventional love story, follows Sloane and Jackson who agree to be each other's plus-one for every holiday throughout the year with no strings attached!

#9, #10

'The Snow Sister' and 'The Princess Switch'

The Snow Sister, starring Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, and Samsaya Sampda Sharma, is another good watch. Netflix describes it as, "A young boy whose grieving family has forgotten about Christmas forms an unexpected, healing bond with a bubbly girl full of holiday spirit." The Princess Switch, meanwhile, takes place during Christmas when two look-alike women - a princess and a baker - switch places.