Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is launching an action-packed reality show, 'Celebrity Bear Hunt', in 2025, where British celebs like Boris Becker, Mel B, and Danny Cipriani will be tested on their survival skills in the Costa Rican jungle by Bear Grylls.

The eight-episode series, hosted by Holly Willoughby, will see contestants face the 'Bear Hunt' elimination game if they fail to impress Grylls. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' premieres on February 5, 2025

'Celebrity Bear Hunt': Bear Grylls's Netflix show coming in 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 06:14 pm Dec 10, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Netflix revealed the release date for its upcoming reality survival series, Celebrity Bear Hunt on Tuesday. Hosted by Holly Willoughby and featuring survival expert Bear Grylls, the highly anticipated show will be available to watch on February 5, 2025. The show will see Grylls challenging 12 celebrities in the jungles of Costa Rica. Delbert Shoopman is the executive producer of this Netflix Original reality series.

Show details

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' format and celebrity lineup

The official synopsis of Celebrity Bear Hunt describes it as an "action-packed competition show" where British celebrities are dropped into the Costa Rican jungle to face Grylls. The series will test their survival skills and resilience. Those who fail to impress Grylls will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt,' a brutal game where they are hunted down by Grylls himself and eliminated if captured.

Contestant lineup

Celebrity contestants revealed for 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'

The celebrity contestants for the series have been revealed. They include Germany's former World No. 1 tennis player Boris Becker, journalist and television presenter Steph McGovern, former professional England Rugby Union player Danny Cipriani, Spice Girls's Mel B, The Inbetweeners actor Joe Thomas, and British fashion models Lottie Moss and Leomie Anderson. Others include TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas, rapper Big Zuu, The Saturdays's Una Healy, and Ted Lasso's Kola Bokinni.

Episode count

'Celebrity Bear Hunt' to feature 8 episodes

The show will be hosted by Holly Willoughby. Although the runtimes for the eight episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt's first season are yet to be confirmed, the series is part of Netflix's recent foray into reality content that pushes contestants to demonstrate strength, survival skills, and teamwork. It follows in the footsteps of other popular reality shows like South Korea's Physical 100 and Siren: Survive the Island.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the show's first poster here