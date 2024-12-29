Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Peaky Blinders' creator, Knight, hints at more to come in the franchise after the upcoming movie.

The film, set in WWII, continues the Shelby crime family saga with Cillian Murphy returning as Thomas Shelby, alongside other familiar faces and new additions like Rebecca Ferguson.

'Peaky Blinders' franchise will expand further, teases creator

By Isha Sharma 01:47 pm Dec 29, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Steven Knight, the creator of the popular British crime drama Peaky Blinders, has teased the franchise's future beyond its upcoming spin-off movie. In a recent interview with Times Radio, he disclosed that he is close to finishing the film's production and anticipates it to be released in 2025. An official release date is awaited.

Future plans

'That won't be the end...'

When asked about his plans after the release of the movie, Knight intriguingly replied, "Well, it's interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won't be the end." When asked if he would be working on a series or a film within the franchise, he said, "It won't be the end let me put it that way. I'm not saying none of it."

Movie details

'Peaky Blinders' movie to explore WWII era

The Peaky Blinders movie will pick up the story of the Shelby crime family during World War II. Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, the leader of the Birmingham gang. Other returning cast members from the BBC series include Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham. The film will also introduce new faces like Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth.