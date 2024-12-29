Summarize Simplifying... In short Govinda's daughter, Ahuja, faced criticism online for suggesting menstrual cramps are 'psychological' and influenced by diet and lifestyle.

She and her mother advocated for a balanced diet, including ghee, and adequate sleep for a healthy menstrual cycle.

Critics, including social media users and journalists, argued that her comments downplayed the real struggles of women and spread misinformation about a genuine medical issue.

Tina Ahuja's comments on period cramps invite criticism

Govinda's daughter faces backlash for calling menstrual cramps 'psychological'

By Isha Sharma 01:19 pm Dec 29, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood actor Govinda, has landed in a controversy after her recent comments on menstrual pain. In a recent interview with Hautterfly, she claimed that she has never had period cramps and implied that such discomfort is mostly a "psychological" issue. Her remarks have sparked a heated debate on social media platforms like Reddit and X, with many users disagreeing with her.

Controversial views

Ahuja's comments on menstrual pain and lifestyle

Ahuja said, "I have stayed most of the time in Chandigarh, and I have heard only these girls from Bombay speak about cramps." "Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem, and sometimes the ones who don't get cramps also start to feel it psychologically." "So many women in Punjab and other small cities don't even realize when they undergo menopause."

Dietary advice

Ahuja's mother echoed her views on diet and lifestyle

During the interview, Ahuja also shared her views on diet and lifestyle. She advocated for a balanced diet, including regular consumption of ghee (clarified butter), and adequate sleep as ways to maintain a healthy menstrual cycle. Her mother, Sunita Ahuja, supported these views by recommending daily ghee consumption and advising women to seek medical guidance for individual health concerns.

Online backlash

Social media users criticized Ahuja's remarks

Ahuja's comments soon sparked a fiery debate among users. One user wrote on Reddit, "She has just spoken nonsense in all the snippets I've seen of hers from this interview," while another said, "She and her mother both made so many problematic statements." Journalist Sneha Mordani tweeted, "Downplaying period pain ignores the real struggles many women go through. Period cramps are a genuine medical issue that affects women everywhere. Dismissing them only fuels stigma and spreads misinformation."

Here's another user disagreeing with Ahuja