Govinda's daughter faces backlash for calling menstrual cramps 'psychological'
Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood actor Govinda, has landed in a controversy after her recent comments on menstrual pain. In a recent interview with Hautterfly, she claimed that she has never had period cramps and implied that such discomfort is mostly a "psychological" issue. Her remarks have sparked a heated debate on social media platforms like Reddit and X, with many users disagreeing with her.
Ahuja's comments on menstrual pain and lifestyle
Ahuja said, "I have stayed most of the time in Chandigarh, and I have heard only these girls from Bombay speak about cramps." "Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem, and sometimes the ones who don't get cramps also start to feel it psychologically." "So many women in Punjab and other small cities don't even realize when they undergo menopause."
Ahuja's mother echoed her views on diet and lifestyle
During the interview, Ahuja also shared her views on diet and lifestyle. She advocated for a balanced diet, including regular consumption of ghee (clarified butter), and adequate sleep as ways to maintain a healthy menstrual cycle. Her mother, Sunita Ahuja, supported these views by recommending daily ghee consumption and advising women to seek medical guidance for individual health concerns.
Social media users criticized Ahuja's remarks
Ahuja's comments soon sparked a fiery debate among users. One user wrote on Reddit, "She has just spoken nonsense in all the snippets I've seen of hers from this interview," while another said, "She and her mother both made so many problematic statements." Journalist Sneha Mordani tweeted, "Downplaying period pain ignores the real struggles many women go through. Period cramps are a genuine medical issue that affects women everywhere. Dismissing them only fuels stigma and spreads misinformation."