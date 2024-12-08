Summarize Simplifying... In short Karan Johar's mother, Hiroo Johar, has been discharged from the hospital and is reportedly recovering well.

Hiroo, who has faced serious health issues in the past, including spinal fusion and knee replacement surgeries, was visited by Karan and designer Manish Malhotra during her stay.

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo discharged from hospital, 'recovering well': Report

What's the story Filmmaker Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar (81) was recently hospitalized due to unknown reasons. Per a report by India Today Digital, she has now returned home and is "recovering well." The news of her hospitalization was first reported by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Saturday, who revealed that designer Manish Malhotra had visited Hiroo at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Bhayani had posted on social media about Hiroo's hospitalization. His post featured a video of Karan and Malhotra's cars entering the hospital premises on Saturday evening. The accompanying text read, "Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen at Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, who was admitted the previous day! A family member assures us there is no cause for alarm."

Per reports, Hiroo has battled serious health issues in the past few years. In 2021, she underwent two major surgeries—a spinal fusion and a knee replacement. Karan has often spoken about how his mother has remained resilient and humorous through her recovery and has helped him raise his kids.

On a personal note, Karan recently shared pictures with his mother Hiroo and children Yash and Roohi on Diwali. He thanked his friend Malhotra for dressing them on the day. On the professional front, he last directed the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He has since produced several films under his Dharma Productions banner, including Kill, Yodha, and Jigra.