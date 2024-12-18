Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is set to premiere a docu-series, 'The Roshans', on January 17, tracing the illustrious journey of the Roshan family in Bollywood.

'The Roshans': Netflix docu-series to premiere on January 17

By Tanvi Gupta 12:23 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Netflix has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated docu-series, The Roshans. The series, featuring Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, and his uncle Rajesh Roshan, will premiere on January 17. The announcement was made on Wednesday via Netflix's social media account along with a new poster showcasing the three stars with an image of their late grandfather and music composer-director-producer-actor Roshan Lal Nagrath in the background.

'The Roshans' will explore the family's film industry legacy

The docu-series, announced earlier in December, will explore the generational legacy of the Roshan family in Bollywood. It all started with Nagrath, who came to Mumbai in 1947 and became a leading music director in the 1950s and 1960s. The series will then look at his sons' contributions to acting, direction, and music before turning to Hrithik's ascent as one of today's biggest Bollywood superstars.

'The Roshans' will feature interviews with Bollywood celebrities

The docu-series will also feature interviews with several Bollywood celebrities who have collaborated with the Roshan family. Earlier this year, Rakesh had thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution to the series. The project is directed by Shashi Ranjan and co-produced by him and Rakesh. Speaking about the project, director Ranjan said he was grateful to be entrusted with their legacy and Netflix was the perfect platform to tell their story of creativity, courage, and commitment.