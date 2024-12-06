Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan's sequel to Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to release in mid-2025 with a fresh plot and cast.

'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms release delayed to mid-2025

By Tanvi Gupta 06:25 pm Dec 06, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Aamir Khan has confirmed that the release of his highly anticipated upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has been pushed to mid-2025. The announcement was made during his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Initially slated for a December 2024 premiere, the actor revealed that post-production would begin later this month, with a planned release in the middle of next year.

New elements

'Sitaare Zameen Par' to feature fresh characters and plot

Khan revealed details about Sitaare Zameen Par during his Deadline interview at the festival. He said, "It's a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot." Though a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the movie will have a completely new story and cast. The 2007 film tells the story of Ishaan (Darsheel Safary)—a dyslexic boy—and his art teacher Ram (Khan) who helps him realize his hidden talent.

Future endeavors

Khan's upcoming projects under his production banner

Apart from Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan spoke about other upcoming projects under his production banner. He announced Lahore 1947, a Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film starring Sunny Deol. Another project is Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. He also spoke about an undisclosed film he will be acting in and a fourth project—an Austin Powers-inspired movie written and directed by Vir Das who will star in it, too.

Oscar entry

Khan's recent production 'Laapataa Ladies' selected for Oscars 2025

Khan recently produced Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film has been officially selected as India's entry for the Oscars 2025 with the name Lost Ladies. Currently, Khan is actively involved in the Oscar campaign for this film. The film, helmed by his ex-partner Rao, stars debutants Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastava, alongside Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. It is available to stream on Netflix.