The film is said to be a reincarnation-themed action drama, showcasing Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

'A6': Atlee promises 'proudest film ever' with Salman Khan

By Tanvi Gupta 11:46 am Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed director Atlee, who recently delivered the blockbuster Jawan, is gearing up for his sixth directorial, tentatively titled A6. In a chat with Pinkvilla, he disclosed that the film will star Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. The filmmaker also teased an ambitious casting plan with either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. "A6 is something that consumes a lot of time and energy," he said.

'It's going to be the proudest film of our country'

Confirming that Khan will lead the film, Atlee promised a surprise with the casting. "Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone with the casting. What you are thinking, yes (that's true). But you are going to really get surprised," he said. He also expressed his high hopes for A6. "And am not being pompous, but it's going to be the proudest film of our country."

'A6' to showcase Khan in a unique avatar

A source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla that A6 will be a "reincarnation-themed action drama," with Khan in an avatar unlike anything ever seen before. This only adds to the anticipation surrounding the film. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who is collaborating with Atlee on another project, expressed his excitement about A6 saying it's going to be "out of this world."

Atlee's first Hindi production, 'Baby John,' set for release

Meanwhile, along with A6, Atlee is currently preparing for the release of his first Hindi production, Baby John. The film, which stars Dhawan, will be released in theaters on Christmas, December 25. The action-packed film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Notably, Khan will be making a special appearance in Baby John.