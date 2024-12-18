Summarize Simplifying... In short Atlee and Murad Khetani are teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for a new Tamil thriller. The film, which has been in the works for two years, is expected to be a hit from Cine1 Studios and A For Apple.

Vijay Sethupathi to headline Atlee-Khetani's Tamil thriller

What's the story Renowned filmmakers Atlee and Murad Khetani are said to be joining forces once again, this time for a Tamil thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film will star acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. An insider told Pinkvilla, "The film goes on floors in the first quarter of 2025 and will hit the big screen by the end of next year." "It's a terrific subject, and all the stakeholders are charged up to take the film on floors."

Khetani confirmed the news about the upcoming thriller

In an exclusive masterclass with Pinkvilla, Khetani confirmed the news while discussing his upcoming projects. He said, "There are a couple of things in the pipeline right now and nothing is locked." "The things are in the development stage, though we have locked one film. Atlee sir and I are starting a Tamil film and it goes on floors very soon. We will announce more details shortly."

Atlee shared excitement about the forthcoming film

Atlee couldn't contain his excitement about the upcoming film. He said, "Yes, it's a film with Vijay Sethupathi sir. It's a fantastic film." "Murad sir and I are producing it. We have been working on this for the last two years." He confidently said this project is "the next banger from Cine1 (Studios, Khetani's banner) and A For Apple (Atlee's banner)," and we couldn't agree more!

Meanwhile, filmmakers discussed their current project 'Baby John'

Meanwhile, Atlee and Khetani also spoke about their ongoing project, Baby John. The film promises to be a "complete cinematic experience" over the Christmas 2024 weekend. Atlee said he hopes the film works, adding, "We have promised a blockbuster to Varun Dhawan sir, and hopefully we deliver that next week."