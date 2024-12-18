Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic stampede at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya Theatre resulted in the death of a woman and left her son critically injured.

'Pushpa' stampede: Police points out 11 lapses in safety

'Pushpa 2' stampede: Sandhya Theatre issued notice over 11 lapses

By Tanvi Gupta 11:15 am Dec 18, 202411:15 am

What's the story The Hyderabad Police have served a show-cause notice to Sandhya Theatre's management after a woman's tragic death in a stampede during the premiere of Allu Arjun's film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The show-cause notice, dated December 12, points out 11 alleged "lapses" of the theater management that led to the incident. These include not informing local police of Arjun's arrival on December 4 and poor planning for entry, exit, and seating arrangements for the film's lead actors.

Why does this story matter?

On December 4, a woman in her 30s lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was critically injured in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre. Fans rushed to see Arjun at the premiere of Pushpa 2. Subsequently, the city police booked Arjun, his security team, and the theater management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally Police Station on the deceased woman's family's complaint.

Management failures

Notice highlighted lack of signboards, security, and illegal activities

The notice further highlighted the lack of proper signboards to indicate entry and exit points for attendees. It also accused the management of "illegally" putting up large "flexes" outside the theater without permission, which allegedly prompted fan gatherings. The notice added that the management failed to provide adequate security at the main gates, resulting in the tragic incident. It concluded by stating these lapses showed a failure to ensure a safe environment for visitors.

Legal implications

Theater's license at risk; management given 10 days to respond

The notice also asked why Sandhya Theatre's Cinematograph License shouldn't be revoked over these lapses. Per reports, the management was given a 10-day period to respond, failing which further action would be initiated without any further notice. A police official confirmed on Tuesday that the show-cause notice had been served, seeking an explanation within the stipulated time frame.

Ongoing developments

Arjun and theater staff arrested, child's condition remains critical

Arjun was arrested on December 13 but was granted interim bail by the Telangana HC and released from jail the next day. Three others connected to the case, including one of the theater's owners, its senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge were also arrested. Meanwhile, a Tuesday medical bulletin said that "Child Sri Tej continues to remain in PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) needing mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressures."

Official visit

Government pledged support for child's treatment

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu visited the hospital on Tuesday to check on the boy. Anand said, "There was a discussion in the government today, and whatever is required to save the boy and provide better treatment will be done." He added the child's neurological condition is severely impacted and it will be a long haul before any improvements can be seen. The officials confirmed the government would bear all expenses for his treatment.