'Pushpa 2' ending: How Allu Arjun-starrer paves way for threequel
The much-awaited sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster, Pushpa 2, hit theaters on Thursday (December 5). The film ended on a dramatic note that paves the way for the third part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. In the last few scenes of Pushpa 2, Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, is seen protecting his niece from miscreants without fearing their political connections.
'Pushpa 2' ending: Family reconciliation and looming threat
Due to Pushpa's saviour act, the climax of Pushpa 2 sees a major change in Raj's relationship with his step-brother Molleti Mohan Raj (Ajay). After years of being estranged, Mohan reaches out to Raj by inviting him to his daughter's wedding. While the family comes together, Raj's enemies gather at a funeral procession, including Mangalam Srinu (Sunil), Dakshyani (Anasuya Bharadwaj), and Jaali Reddy (Dhananjay).
'Pushpa 2' introduces a new villain in the narrative
Things get even more interesting when an unidentified man with a gift package with a danger symbol shows up. This gift is later revealed to be a bomb, which leads to a massive explosion at the wedding Raj is attending with his family. Who this mysterious man is and what are his motives will be explored in Pushpa 3: The Rampage.
'Pushpa 3: The Rampage' to answer lingering questions
The dramatic ending of Pushpa 2 leaves viewers with a lot of unanswered questions. What happens to Raj, his wife Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), and their unborn child after the explosion? These mysteries will be unraveled in the upcoming sequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will play the new arch-nemesis that Raj will face in the threequel. Rumors suggest Vijay Deverakonda's name.