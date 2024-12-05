Summarize Simplifying... In short BTS, the K-pop sensation, has made history again by becoming the only Asian act with 100 songs each surpassing 100 million streams, joining the ranks of global artists like Drake and Bad Bunny.

Despite their hiatus, the band's influence remains strong, with their solo projects like Jungkook's Golden and Jimin's MUSE making waves on Spotify.

Their global hit, Dynamite, has achieved quintuple platinum certification in the US, and their song Spring Day has hit one billion streams on Melon, marking significant milestones in their career. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BTS dominates Spotify wrapped

BTS tops Spotify Wrapped 2024 as most-streamed K-pop act

By Tanvi Gupta 07:08 pm Dec 05, 202407:08 pm

What's the story The globally acclaimed K-pop group, BTS, has once again topped the Spotify Wrapped list as the most-streamed K-pop act worldwide. The announcement was made on Wednesday (IST), continuing their unbeaten streak since 2018. Although they have not released a new album since Proof in 2022, BTS continues to break records, with individual tracks like Seven, Who, and Standing Next To You from its members featuring prominently on the charts.

Streaming milestones

BTS's record-breaking streaming success on Spotify

BTS has set yet another record as the only Asian act with 100 songs each crossing 100 million streams. The achievement puts them in the same league as global artists like Drake and Bad Bunny. Further, three of their albums, including Love Yourself: Tear, have all tracks with over 100 million streams—an honor they share with The Weeknd. Despite their ongoing hiatus (members fulfilling mandatory military service), BTS continues to rule the music scene.

Solo success

BTS members' solo careers flourished on Spotify

The individual members of BTS have achieved tremendous success in their solo careers. Jungkook's project Golden and Jimin's MUSE have gone massively viral. Jimin's Who was the most-streamed solo song by an Asian act on Spotify globally, ranking 17th, according to data. Jungkook's songs Seven and Standing Next To You ranked 28th and 34th respectively, making him the first Asian soloist with multiple songs on the Spotify Wrapped List.

Global influence

BTS's global impact and streaming milestones in 2024

In 2024, BTS continued to make a global impact with several milestones. The group has recorded over 39 billion cumulative streams to date. Their song Spring Day became the first song in Melon history to hit one billion streams. Further, their global hit Dynamite achieved quintuple platinum certification in the US, making it the highest-certified single by a South Korean group.