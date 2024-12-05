Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun and a Hyderabad theater are facing legal action following a stampede at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2'.

The incident, which resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her son, occurred due to a lack of crowd management and communication about Arjun's visit.

The police criticized the theater for not providing separate entry or exit points for Arjun and his team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

One woman died in the stampede

Police to charge Allu Arjun over 'Pushpa 2' premiere stampede

By Chanshimla Varah 07:01 pm Dec 05, 202407:01 pm

What's the story Telugu actor Allu Arjun is likely to face legal action after a deadly stampede at a Hyderabad theater during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule, NDTV reported. The incident, which left one woman dead, was reportedly sparked by Arjun's surprise arrival at the venue. Along with Arjun, Sandhya Theatre's management will also be held accountable for not deploying sufficient security measures.

Official statement

Police commissioner criticized theater management and actor's team

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said he was disappointed with the lack of communication from both the theater management and Arjun's team. He said, "There was no intimation from the side of theater management or actors team that they will be visiting the theater." Anand also noted that despite knowing about Arjun's visit, the theater didn't provide separate entry or exit points for him and his entourage.

Legal action

Theater will also face legal action

The stampede reportedly broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on Wednesday as fans rushed to see Arjun. The stampede resulted in the death of one 39-year-old woman and injuries to her son. According to reports, the theater will also face legal action because the management failed to make any arrangements or share information regarding Arjun's arrival. The woman and her son were trying to enter the theater when they were pushed by the crowd and were suffocated, police said.