His last show in India was in December 2023 at the Ultra India Music Festival in Bengaluru.

Grammy-winner Afrojack to perform in India in January 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 06:39 pm Dec 05, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Grammy Award-winning DJ Afrojack will be returning to India for two performances in January 2025. The globally acclaimed artist is known for his collaborations on tracks such as Give Me Everything Tonight and Run The World (Girls), and for co-writing and producing the hit song Titanium along with Sia, David Guetta, and Giorgio Tuinfort. He announced shows in Shillong on January 18 and Chandigarh on January 19.

Afrojack said he was looking forward to the shows. "India, you've always been one of my favorite places to perform. The energy, the passion, the love - it's unmatched anywhere in the world." "I can't wait to be back and make this an unforgettable start to 2025!" His last performance in India was in December 2023 in Bengaluru at the Ultra India Music Festival.

The upcoming shows of Afrojack will be hosted at the Sunburn Arena. This is a departure from his last performance venue in India, which was the Ultra India Music Festival in Bengaluru. Tickets for Afrojack's Sunburn Arena shows will be available starting December 6 on BookMyShow. Starting at ₹1,000, tickets for the events in Shillong and Chandigarh can be booked exclusively through the platform, with sales beginning at 12:00pm.