Summarize Simplifying... In short Licious, a meat and seafood brand, is acquiring My Chicken and More to strengthen its offline presence, particularly in Bengaluru.

The acquisition will expand Licious's retail network, with plans to open 40 stores by year-end, and is expected to boost its sales from ₹250 crore to ₹400 crore.

The company is also diversifying its product range and targeting growth in top Indian cities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Licious is backed by Singapore's Temasek

Licious acquires My Chicken and More to boost offline presence

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:46 pm Oct 14, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Temasek-backed meat and seafood start-up, Licious, is all set to acquire Bengaluru-based company My Chicken and More for ₹150-200 crore, as per Moneycontrol. The agreement will be a mix of cash and equity with an earnout component included. This strategic move comes as Licious looks to expand its offline presence in the market, which has largely been dominated by online sales till now.

Growth strategy

Acquisition to boost Licious' offline expansion plans

The acquisition of My Chicken and More, a subsidiary of Shakthi Foods, will give a major boost to Licious's omnichannel strategy. It will also bolster the company's presence in Bengaluru, one of its biggest markets. The firm has also announced plans to open at least 40 offline stores by the end of this fiscal year, from just four at the start.

Market impact

Acquisition to increase Licious' sales in Bengaluru

Bengaluru currently contributes to about ₹250 crore worth of sales for Licious. This number is expected to increase to ₹400 crore once the acquisition of My Chicken and More is completed. The acquired firm, founded by S Mahesha of Shakthi Foods in 2007, runs 22 stores in Bengaluru which will now be integrated into Licious's growing retail network.

Leadership transition

My Chicken and More's founder to join Licious

As part of the merger, Mahesha will be joining Licious and will stay with the company for a minimum of four years. Mahesha, a poultry industry veteran with over two decades of experience, began his career in 2003 at Uttara Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd. He then worked with Lifeline Tender Chicken before starting My Chicken and More under Shakthi Foods.

Expansion outlook

Licious' future growth plans and market potential

Licious plans to concentrate on the top 20 cities of the country, including Kolkata and Chennai, where it is yet to establish a loyal customer base. The company is also diversifying its offerings by venturing into newer categories like momos. Co-founders Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta are also working on a ready-to-eat category, which will feature curries and pastes as add-ons during meat purchases.