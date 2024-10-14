Summarize Simplifying... In short In September, food prices in India surged by 9.5% compared to last year, largely due to a 48.7% increase in vegetable costs.

In contrast, manufactured goods and fuel prices saw a slight decline.

Amid signs of an economic slowdown, the Reserve Bank of India has kept interest rates steady but shifted to a "neutral" stance, hinting at potential rate cuts in the future.

Wholesale inflation rises to 1.84% in September

Inflation: Food prices rise 9.5% year-on-year in September

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:45 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation has risen to 1.84% in September. The actual rise is a tad lower than the 1.92% predicted by economists, but is an uptick from August's 1.31%. The data also showed a massive year-on-year (YoY) spike in food prices. In September, food costs increased by 9.5% as opposed to a mere 3.26% rise in August.

Vegetable costs triggered spike

This spike in food prices was primarily led by vegetable costs, which witnessed a whopping 48.7% YoY rise as opposed to a 10% decline in the previous month. Cereal prices also contributed to the trend with an 8.1% YoY increase.

Manufactured goods and fuel prices show contrasting trends

Unlike the food sector, prices of manufactured goods witnessed a slight decline in growth, rising just 1% as opposed to 1.2% in August. Fuel and power prices also followed suit, falling 4% from a mere 0.7% fall last month. These contrasting trends underline the differing effects of inflation across various sectors of the Indian economy.

RBI maintains interest rates amid signs of economic slowdown

In light of early signs of an economic slowdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept its key interest rates unchanged. However, it has changed its stance to "neutral," possibly opening the doors for rate cuts in the future. The move comes as global oil prices remain close to $80 per barrel amid rising tensions in the Middle East, a factor that could further stoke inflation in India.