Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Outhouse' trailer: Sharmila Tagore plays spy game to find Pablo

By Tanvi Gupta 06:36 pm Dec 05, 202406:36 pm

What's the story The trailer of the much-awaited film Outhouse was released on Thursday. The movie, produced by Dr. Mohan Agashe and directed by Sunil Sukthankar, marks the comeback of Bollywood icon Sharmila Tagore to the silver screen after a 14-year-long hiatus. The star-studded cast includes Agashe himself alongside Jihan Hodar, Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar. The film will be released in theaters on December 20.

Film's premise

'Outhouse' explores themes of companionship and unexpected adventures

Going by the trailer, Outhouse is a slice-of-life film that explores the themes of companionship, connection, and the most unexpected adventures. The story follows the lives of Nana (Agashe), Aadima (Tagore), and her grandson Neel (Hodar) as they set out to find their missing dog, Pablo. The film deftly weaves moments of humor, warmth, and self-discovery to show joy in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Actor insights

Tagore and Agashe's on-screen chemistry adds charm to 'Outhouse'

In Outhouse, Tagore plays Aadima, a feisty grandmother whose quest for Pablo brings her to Nana, a loner fighting his own demons. The chemistry between Tagore and Agashe lights up the film. Speaking about her character, Tagore said, "This film is a beautiful reminder that life always has surprises in store, no matter your age." "Aadima's journey with Neel and Nana is filled with laughter, lessons, and moments that will touch the audience's hearts."

Universal appeal

'Outhouse' is a family film with universal appeal

Agashe called Outhouse a film the entire family can enjoy and relate to. He said, "The story is about finding meaning and connection in unexpected ways." "It's a slice of life that reminds us to embrace change and cherish relationships - even those with a little puppy like Pablo." The film's stunning performances, beautiful visuals, and heartwarming story will surely strike a chord with all generations.