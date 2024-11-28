'Sikandar': Salman shoots for 'raw, bloody' train sequence in Mumbai
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai to resume shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar. The shoot in the city began on Monday with director AR Murugadoss and the supporting cast, while Khan joined them later. One of the most ambitious scenes of this action-packed film, a fight sequence set aboard a train, was shot at a Borivali studio, reported Mid-day.
'Sikandar' train fight sequence: Months in the making
The train fight sequence has reportedly been in pre-production for months, with a detailed set of a train built at a Borivali studio. Murugadoss, known for his action sequences in films like Ghajini (2008) and Holiday (2014), wants this scene to be a highlight of Sikandar. A production insider revealed, "The scale of this scene is massive. It involves raw, gritty action as Salman's character is seen taking on a gang of baddies."
'The director's brief was to make it bloody and vengeful'
The insider further shed light on the shooting process. "The director's brief to the action choreographer was to make it bloody and vengeful. Salman shot the set-piece on Wednesday evening with only a crowd of 30." "On Tuesday, Murugadoss separately filmed the crowd-heavy sequences with approximately 350 people." Due to security concerns, the team isn't shooting for long at one place and will change venues once Khan finishes his part at Borivali studio on Thursday.
'Sikandar' shoot to continue across Mumbai until January-end
The shooting of Sikandar will be held at different locations in Mumbai until the end of January, the production insider said. In this movie, Khan will be seen playing a ruthless businessman who changes after seeing widespread corruption in the country. The film also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role opposite Khan.