The film, directed and written by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions, is based on Hindu mythology and will be released in five languages.

'Mahavatar Narsimha': Hombale Films announces epic on Lord Vishnu

By Isha Sharma 04:53 pm Nov 16, 202404:53 pm

What's the story Production house Hombale Films, known for bankrolling Kannada films, has unveiled the first look of its upcoming project, Mahavatar Narsimha. The film will be the first installment in the planned Mahavatar series. The production house shared the first look on Saturday with a caption reading, "When Faith is Challenged, He Appears. In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos... Witness the Appearance of the Legend, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation."

'Mahavatar Narsimha' to explore epic battle in 3D

The production house further teased the film's plot saying, "Experience the Epic Battle between Good and Evil in 3D. Coming soon to Theatres near you!" The first look shows a magnificent image of Lord Narasimha standing before a warrior, believed to be the Demon King Hiranyakashyap. The cast of this upcoming epic is yet to be announced.

'Mahavatar Narsimha' production and release details

Ashwin Kumar is leading the project as both screenplay writer and director, with Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai producing it under Kleem Productions. Sam CS will compose the music and background score. Based on Hindu mythology, the film will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Hombale Films is also behind films such as the KGF series, Kantara, and Salaar.