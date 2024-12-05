Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" struggles to surpass its predecessor, with an overlong and predictable plot that even Allu Arjun's strong performance can't salvage.

The film is filled with excessive action, loud background scores, and repetitive elements, while sidelining female characters like Rashmika Mandanna.

Despite a few engaging moments and strong performances from the likes of Saurabh Sachdeva and Fahadh Faasil, the film's 200-minute runtime feels punishing, making it a missable sequel.

'Pushpa 2' review: Allu Arjun can't save overlong, predictable film

What's the story Some films stay with you forever and then there are others you can't wait to wipe from your memory. Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule belongs to the latter category. Headlined by Allu Arjun, who's in nearly every frame, it's a bonafide example of a film made entirely to pander to the superstar's loyal legion of fans. It has hardly anything else going for it.

Story

The stakes are higher this time

The sequel continues from where the first part ended. Pushpa (Arjun) is leading the red sandalwood syndicate, commands respect from all his employees and is also slowly establishing his business abroad. However, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), is burning in the fire of vengeance, planning to exact revenge. Will he triumph over Pushpa this time?

There's too much happening at all times

Filmmakers are understandably under immense pressure to outdo the success of the first part, and Sukumar is no exception. The weight of expectations is discernible in every scene, every frame. With more characters, bigger set pieces, longer action sequences, and a background score so loud it could perhaps rupture your eardrums—the makers throw everything at the wall, hoping something sticks.

Once again, Rashmika Mandanna doesn't have much to do

For the most part, the film is needlessly wayward and messy, and even if you suspend all your disbelief, Pushpa and his world remain at a distance. Just like in the first part, Rashmika Mandanna remains relegated to the sidelines, and though Fasil's screen time increases, his character trudges upon expected lines. Also, this is a heavily testosterone-dominated world; women are almost invisible.

Gets too repetitive after a point

Pushpa doesn't simply walk, he walks in slow motion; he doesn't talk, he delivers long-winded speeches; he just doesn't introduce himself, he also makes elaborate gestures to put his point across. While such elements might be necessary in masala films, they get extremely repetitive here. Some saving graces come in the form of the dramatic sequences between him and his estranged brother Mohan (Ajay).

No surprises or twists whatsoever

Too many sub-plots run concurrently, and none ends coherently. By the time the interval arrived, I was already exhausted and the film had only begun to establish its central conflict by then. You can predict Pushpa's trajectory easily, and though Arjun brilliantly lives the titular character and makes it believable, there's only so much he can do in an otherwise wobbly film.

What works: The performances don't disappoint

Saurabh Sachdeva has a knack for playing delicious villains (case in point: Jaane Jaan), and I was delighted when he entered the film. His confrontation with Pushpa plays out in an engaging, wicked manner, and peels the layers off both characters. Also magnetic is Faasil, who unleashes unhinged, manic energy in several scenes.

Sukumar handles the dramatic scenes very well

Between all the chaos unfolding onscreen, there are a few engaging, gripping moments at regular intervals. Well-written, well-acted, and full of heft, they make the film worth it, but once they are over, the film finds itself in familiar monotony. Moreover, the movie takes too much time to make its point and 200 minutes is a punishing runtime for a run-of-the-mill story like this.

Verdict

You won't miss anything by skipping it

If you just somehow sat through (and didn't necessarily enjoy) the first part, you may despise Pushpa 2. There isn't enough fuel in it to keep running for three hours, and 20 minutes, and at times, it's a chore, a slog to sit through. The climax confirms that Pushpa will return for a third inning. I hope he changes his mind. 2/5 stars.