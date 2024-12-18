Summarize Simplifying... In short A child victim of the 'Pushpa 2' stampede is on a ventilator, suffering from brain damage due to oxygen deprivation during the incident.

Actor Arjun, involved in the controversy, expressed deep concern for the child's health, while officials assured government support for the treatment.

Actor Arjun, involved in the controversy, expressed deep concern for the child's health, while officials assured government support for the treatment.

The Telangana State Women's Commission chairperson emphasized the need for preventive measures to avoid such future incidents.

Sri Tej is currently in PICU

'Pushpa 2' stampede: Child victim suffers brain damage, on ventilator

By Tanvi Gupta 09:51 am Dec 18, 202409:51 am

What's the story Eight-year-old Sri Tej, who was critically injured in the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre after actor Allu Arjun's surprise visit for Pushpa 2 promotions on December 4, is now in intensive care. The child is being treated in a Hyderabad private hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). A medical bulletin issued on Tuesday (December 17) stated that Tej requires mechanical ventilation with minimal oxygen support.

Medical update

Tej's condition remains critical, government pledges support

The medical bulletin further stated, "His fever is reducing, and he is on minimal inotropes. His vital parameters are stable, and he is tolerating feeds well. Given his static neurological status, a tracheostomy is being planned to facilitate weaning from the ventilator." Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu visited the hospital. They assured that the government would provide the necessary support for the child's treatment.

Health update

'The survivor has suffered brain damage...'

Per The Hindu, Anand spoke to the media after visiting the boy and shared that the child has sustained brain damage. He explained that the recovery process would take considerable time. "The survivor has suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen supply during the stampede, and the doctors have said that it will be a long haul for the brain to develop the capacity to analyze signals." He also mentioned that the boy is currently on ventilator support.

Actor's response

'Deeply concerned': Arjun expressed concern over Tej's health

Arjun, who is now caught up in the controversy surrounding the incident, said he was deeply concerned for Tej's health on Sunday. "I remain deeply concerned about young Shri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident," he wrote on X. "Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing medical...family needs."

Official visit

Telangana State Women's Commission chairperson visited hospital

Telangana State Women's Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada also visited the hospital. She stressed on the need for preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. "Celebrities before they go to public places should give prior information to authorities about their visits," Sharada suggested. Notably, during the Pushpa 2 premiere screening, a woman named Revathi tragically lost her life, and her son Tej sustained critical injuries when a gate collapsed amid a crowd surge.