Tabu in 'Dune: Prophecy': Exploring Sister Francesca's relationship with Emperor
Indian actor Tabu has made a huge impression in the sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy with her role as Sister Francesca. The character, which makes its debut in Episode 5 titled In Blood, Truth, is a Sisterhood member whose return to the palace shakes Coronith City's power dynamics. Interestingly, she also has a connection with Emperor Javicco Corrino. Here's a look at her character and its connection with the emperor.
Francesca's role in the imperial love triangle
Sister Francesca is a Bene Gesserit and former lover of Emperor Corrino (Mark Strong). The emperor's affection for Francesca blossomed when he started doubting his wife, Sister Natalya, for her efforts to empower the Sisterhood. Initially, their marriage was harmonious as Natalya used her house's influence to unite the Imperium with him. However, seeing Natalya's consistent endeavors to strengthen the Sisterhood created a rift between them, leading Corrino toward Francesca.
The birth of a son and sisterhood's strategic plan
The emperor's attraction to Francesca led to an intimate affair and the birth of their son, Constantine. Despite being Corrino's former lover, Francesca remains loyal to the Sisterhood and works with them to regain his trust. The Sisterhood aims to secure the throne through Princess Ynez and use Constantine for her protection. This intricate plot adds another layer of intrigue to Francesca's character in Dune: Prophecy.
Francesca's return and the restoration of imperial relations
Francesca's return in Episode 5 marks a major power shift in Coronith City. Her return also restores relations between her and the emperor, especially when they see their son Constantine capturing traitor Keiran Atreides. Constantine's successful mission, who had betrayed their house's trust, further cements Francesca's role in the unfolding drama of Dune: Prophecy.