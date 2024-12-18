Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming 'Karate Kid 6' will delve into the interconnected universe of the Karate Kid franchise, known as the Miyagi-verse, and explore the connection between Jackie Chan's character, Mr. Han, and the original karate master, Mr. Miyagi.

'Karate Kid: Legends' is set for May 2025 release

How 'Karate Kid 6' brings Jackie Chan's Han into Miyagi-verse

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Dec 18, 2024

What's the story While the sixth season of Netflix's popular show, Cobra Kai, may be its last, it won't be the end for characters like Daniel LaRusso or Jackie Chan's Mr. Han. The franchise will live on with its sixth film, Karate Kid: Legends, which is set to release in 2025. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW), director Jonathan Entwistle revealed how Chan's character Mr. Han fits into the Miyagi-verse.

About Miyagi-Verse

But first, know what is Miyagi-verse

For those unaware, Miyagi-verse refers to the interconnected universe of films and series inspired by The Karate Kid franchise. It began with the original 1984 movie featuring Mr. Miyagi—a wise karate master. This expanded with sequels and the popular TV series Cobra Kai, which continues the story decades later. Chan's character from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot, is also part of this universe. The Miyagi-verse explores themes of mentorship and the lasting legacy of karate teachings across multiple generations.

Franchise fusion

'Karate Kid 6' to merge old and new franchises

The 2010 remake of Karate Kid introduced a new character, a 12-year-old Dre (played by Jaden Smith), who learned Kung Fu in China from Chan's Mr. Han. Entwistle revealed, "Mr. Han and Mr. Miyagi are the connection to Daniel." "The Han family and the Miyagi family are connected all the way back to the old times. And there is a mention of this within the Karate Kid movie canon for those people who want to go looking for it."

Character connection

'Karate Kid 6' to explore Mr. Han's connection with Miyagi-verse

The upcoming film is likely to explore the history between Mr. Han and Mr. Miyagi, both of whom were martial arts instructors in their respective franchises. Although it's not certain if there was ever a mention of Mr. Han in the original Karate Kid movies, fans are looking forward to an exploration of this possible connection in Karate Kid 6 via flashbacks or other narrative techniques.

Narrative divergence

'Cobra Kai' and 'Karate Kid 6' to have separate narratives

A few years back, Cobra Kai boss Jon Hurwitz had clarified the new Karate Kid movie wouldn't focus on the series' cast. However, Ralph Macchio's involvement in the martial arts drama film proves that Daniel LaRusso's story is far from over. Entwistle further discussed how the upcoming 2025 movie will tie in with Cobra Kai, without overlapping their narratives too much.

Plot and release

'Karate Kid 6' plot and release date revealed

Meanwhile, the plot of the upcoming Karate Kid 6 follows a Beijing-based teenager, Li Fong, who moves to New York City and gets caught up in school fights. When a new friend requires help, Mr. Han calls in Daniel LaRusso to help Li Fong merge Kung Fu and karate for a tournament. The film is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.