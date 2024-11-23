Summarize Simplifying... In short Huawei is aiming to host 100,000 apps on its Harmony OS by the end of 2025, a critical milestone for the system's maturity and consumer appeal.

The tech giant launched its own operating system in response to US sanctions that cut off access to Google's Android, and is now urging developers, government agencies, and consumers to adopt and contribute to Harmony.

Despite facing trade restrictions and security concerns, Huawei remains committed to developing the Harmony ecosystem.

There are over 15,000 Harmony-based apps currently

Huawei to host 100,000 apps on Harmony OS by 2025-end

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:58 pm Nov 23, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Chinese tech giant Huawei, which is currently battling US sanctions, has set an ambitious target of hosting 100,000 applications on its Harmony operating system within the next year. The company's Chairman Xu Zhijun announced the target at a recent conference. He said that while more than 15,000 Harmony-based apps are already available for basic consumer needs, there is a need for more personalized and boutique apps.

Ecosystem development

Harmony OS needs more apps to mature

Xu stressed that hitting the 100,000 app mark is critical for Harmony's ecosystem to serve consumer needs completely. "Based on our analysis, for the Harmony ecosystem to be mature in meeting consumer needs, 100,000 apps is the milestone," he said. This highlights Huawei's urgency to build its own technologies, as tensions with the US over trade and technology issues continue to rise.

Tech evolution

Response to US sanctions

Huawei launched its OS five years ago after US sanctions cut off its access to Google's Android. The Shenzhen-based giant, which offers a wide range of products from smartphones to laptops, subsequently made an open-source version of the Harmony system. Xu admitted that these sanctions have made it imperative to develop their own OS at a faster pace.

Adoption appeal

Huawei calls for widespread adoption of Harmony

Xu appealed developers to contribute more apps and urged government agencies, state firms, and social organizations to adopt Harmony as their OS at work. He also asked consumers to be patient with the system's current limitations, saying increased usage will expedite its maturation. "The more people use it, the more quickly it will become mature," he said.

Firm resolve

Commitment to Harmony ecosystem development

Huawei unveiled Harmony in August 2019, three months after the US imposed trade restrictions on it over alleged security concerns, which Huawei has consistently denied. Despite the challenges, Xu reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to developing the Harmony ecosystem. "No way back leads to victory," he said. "Huawei will unwaveringly invest in developing the Harmony ecosystem and strive to make the impossible possible."