J&K police recovers ₹4.48 lakh from financial frauds since October

By Akash Pandey 05:58 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story The Cyber Cell of the District Police in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, has managed to recover ₹4.48 lakh from different financial frauds since October 2024. The achievement highlights the Cyber Cell's dedicated efforts in fighting online scams and saving citizens from financial exploitation. The police have received several complaints from the general public about different scams during this period.

The police statement also gave a detailed breakdown of the recoveries made from various scams. Fake investment scams caused losses of ₹3.35 lakh, of which ₹1.56 lakh was recovered. Online purchasing scams involved ₹96,000, out of which ₹87,500 was successfully retrieved. Sextortion scams caused losses of ₹2 lakh, and the Cyber Cell managed to recover ₹1.14 lakh from these scams.

Full recovery from social media impersonation, SMS scams

Social media impersonation scams led to losses of ₹50,000, which was completely recovered. Similarly, SMS-related scams led to losses of ₹40,000, all of which were recovered by the Cyber Cell. The investigations uncovered a range of fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals including fake bank SMS scams, malicious APK file frauds, etc.

Police's swift action and public cooperation

The Cyber Cell of Pulwama acted swiftly to investigate these complaints, freezing and recovering funds with the cooperation of affected individuals. The police urge citizens to remain cautious and promptly report suspicious activities. They have also provided an email address (cybercrime-pulwama@jkpolice.gov.in) and a phone number (9541943103) for residents to report cybercrimes.