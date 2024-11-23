Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Circle to Search has been redesigned with a larger, organized interface and a new app drawer replacing the Google Translate button.

This drawer houses features like Google Lens and translation, adding an extra tap for access but allowing for future feature additions without screen clutter.

The update includes subtle UI changes

Google's Circle to Search gets app drawer with added features

By Akash Pandey 05:28 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Google is improving its Circle to Search feature with a new button that gives access to additional functions. The tech giant's app drawer for Circle to Search was first seen in the Google app beta, and is now being rolled out to a wider user base. The update comes with subtle user interface (UI) changes and teases more features to come.

UI changes

New app drawer replaces Google Translate button

The revamped design is a bit bigger, with UI elements arranged neatly in a rounded box. However, the most noticeable change is the replacement of the Google Translate button with a versatile app drawer. This switch means that accessing features like Google Lens and translation now takes an additional tap, which reflects Circle to Search's increasing complexity.

Feature expansion

A solution for Circle to Search's growing complexity

As more tools are added into Circle to Search, the app drawer gears up for future additions without cluttering the screen or obstructing the search bar. The app drawer enables easy access to features like "Translate," "Identify a song," and Google Lens. However, this change would mean that regular users of these features would have to deal with a slight delay due to an extra tap requirement.

Feature comeback

Google Lens returns to Circle to Search

Interestingly, Google Lens has returned to the app drawer after being replaced by the 'Identify a song' button, temporarily, in October. The removal of the Lens shortcut had disappointed many users who found it useful for quick visual searches. Now, while its return requires an additional tap, it is still there for tasks such as translating text or identifying plants and animals.