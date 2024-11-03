Summarize Simplifying... In short The Shenzhou-18 crew, after a six-month stay at China's space station, is preparing for their return journey.

The team is expected to land at the Dongfeng area near Jiuquan spaceport tonight, marking the second nighttime landing at this location.

The Shenzhou-18 crew spent six months at the Tiangong space station

Shenzhou-18 astronauts return after 6 months at China's space station

By Mudit Dube 05:47 pm Nov 03, 202405:47 pm

What's the story China's Shenzhou-18 crew, including astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu, have successfully concluded their six-month-long space mission. The team has been living at the Tiangong space station since April 25. They are set to return to Earth today (November 3). Prior to their departure, they welcomed the incoming Shenzhou-19 crew aboard Tiangong on October 30.

Transfer ceremony

Shenzhou-18 crew hands over control to successors

Commander Ye officially handed over the orbital outpost to Shenzhou-19 commander Cai Xuzhe on November 1. This was China's fifth such orbital changeover since completing the three-module space station in late 2022. The Shenzhou-18 crew is now gearing up for their return journey on their spacecraft, expected to touch down in the Dongfeng landing area near Jiuquan spaceport at around 10:30 pm IST today.

Landing preparations

Preparations underway for Shenzhou-18's return

Notably, this will mark the second time astronauts will land at Dongfeng during the nighttime. Observation and search and rescue teams are carrying out final inspections, adjustments, and drills ahead of Shenzhou-18's return. Infrared thermal imagers will be utilized for tracking purposes. The crew has been engaged in a series of science experiments during their stay aboard Tiangong, including studying ancient microbes and performing a national record spacewalk outside the space station in May.

Mission accomplishments

Shenzhou-18 crew's achievements and future plans for Tiangong

Along with their research work, the Shenzhou-18 crew also performed emergency drills and filmed the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert. Ye recently became China's first astronaut to cross 365 days in space in total, having previously been a part of the Shenzhou-13 mission in 2021-2022. China intends to keep Tiangong, which is about 20% as massive as the ISS, permanently occupied and operational for at least a decade.