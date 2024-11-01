Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Maps is getting smarter with the integration of Gemini AI, offering personalized suggestions and improved navigation features like 'add stops'.

It will also provide parking information, walking directions from parked cars, and an upgraded Immersive View in 150 cities.

Meanwhile, Waze, another Google navigation app, is introducing features for reporting road incidents and displaying school zones.

The update is currently limited to the US

Google Maps gets smarter with Gemini-powered suggestions, upgraded driving features

By Akash Pandey 03:18 pm Nov 01, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Google has unveiled a slew of new capabilities for its Maps service, courtesy of the cutting-edge Gemini AI model. The new capabilities are aimed at providing users with personalized recommendations for places to visit and things to do. The update will be rolled out on Android and iOS, initially in the US this week.

AI integration

Gemini AI to enhance user experience with tailored suggestions

The integration of Gemini AI into Google Maps will enable the service to create activity plans for a person or a group in a given area. Users can also ask Gemini for a summary of reviews about a place, and ask about specific features like outdoor seating or quiet ambiance. This advanced tech promises to deliver more personalized and relevant information to the users.

Navigation improvements

Improved navigation with 'add stops' feature

Google Maps is also enhancing its navigation with an 'add stops' option. This will let you add major landmarks, attractions, scenic spots, dining venues on your route. The revamped service will show lanes, crosswalks, road signs more clearly while navigating and guide you on which lane to take for exits. Plus, it will allow reporting of weather disruptions along routes for other drivers' convenience.

User convenience

New features for parking information and walking directions

In a bid to make things even more convenient for users, Google Maps will now alert them about nearby parking lots as they approach their destination. The service will also offer walking directions from the parked car to the entrance using Street View or AR walking. The updates will roll out globally on Android and iOS in over 30 metro cities, with plans for expansion.

Expansion

Google Maps expands Immersive View to 150 cities worldwide

Google Maps is also upgrading its Immersive View feature, which leverages AI and computer vision to give a realistic representation of stadiums, parks, and routes. The improved feature will now be available in 150 cities around the world and come with new categories like college campuses. It will provide parking guidance and highlight complex turns for routes. This update will roll out this week on Android and iOS in places where the feature is already accessible.

Waze updates

Waze to get new features for reporting road incidents

In related news, Google is also refreshing its navigation app, Waze, with new features. These include the ability to report road incidents using a Conversational Reporting feature that works with natural voice commands. Plus, you'll now be able to see school zones on the map. The updates would enhance user experience and safety while using the app for navigation purposes.