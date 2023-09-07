Huawei's 5G handset faces US investigation over possible tech theft

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 07, 2023 | 12:41 pm 2 min read

US companies are banned from selling software and equipment to Huawei since 2019

The US government is investigating the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, a Chinese smartphone featuring a new 5G Kirin 9000S processor developed specifically for Huawei. This custom-built chip marks a significant achievement for Huawei as it surpasses the US restrictions on its mobile business. Citing national security concerns, the US imposed punitive measures on the firm. The sanctions include a ban on US companies selling software and equipment to Huawei since 2019.

Kirin 9000S processor: Huawei's major achievement?

The custom-built 5G Kirin 9000S chipset promises improved communication experiences and more stable network connections. However, questions remain about how Huawei managed to source essential components such as switches, power amps, and filters, amid US restrictions. The investigation aims to find out if any party bypassed American restrictions on semiconductor exports to create the new chip.

What's special about the Kirin 9000S?

The Kirin 9000S has been reportedly built by China-based SMIC using a second-generation 7nm-class fabrication process and stacking. It offers in-house developed CPU and GPU microarchitecture. The chip comes with four energy-efficient cores and four high-performance cores. In a test done by Bloomberg, the Mate 60 Pro managed 5G-level mobile internet speed. This is at par with the latest flagship handsets from Google, Samsung, and Apple.

