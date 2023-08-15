China suspends report on youth unemployment as joblessness crosses 21%

Written by Athik Saleh August 15, 2023

China saw record youth unemployment in June

China has decided to suspend the release of the youth unemployment rates, which have increased every month this year. This move follows a record-high youth unemployment rate of 21.3% among 16- to 24-year-olds in June. The suspension coincides with weak economic indicators for July, which have raised concerns about China's ability to achieve its 5% growth target for the year.

China wants to 'improve and optimize' survey statistics

China's National Bureau of Statistics said it has suspended age-group-specific unemployment data starting this month. It said the country has to "further improve and optimize labor force survey statistics." However, the decision to not release the widely-popular youth unemployment data adds to the concerns expressed by investors and companies about increasing government control of information.

Youth unemployment has doubled in 4 years

Youth unemployment has been a major issue in China for a while. It has doubled in the last four years. The country has been struggling due to falling exports, dwindling consumer confidence, and deflation. In China, there is a gap between labor demand and supply. With more people graduating every year, there is also a severe mismatch between available jobs and desired jobs.

