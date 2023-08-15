Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 15, 2023 | 10:37 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has dropped 0.20% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,340.04. Compared to last week, it is up 0.52%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.27% from yesterday and now trades at $1,841.43. It is up 0.61% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $570.9 billion and $221.25 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $239.45, which is 0.56% less than yesterday and 1.24% lower than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.38% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.82% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.52%) and $0.077 (down 0.65%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 7.52% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.92 (up 1.86%), $4.96 (down 0.88%), $0.000011 (up 0.33%), and $0.66 (down 0.55%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 7.52% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.099%. Shiba Inu is up 14.02% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.17%.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Hedera, THORChain, Toncoin, Conflux, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.077 (up 12.22%), $1.55 (up 11.01%), $1.46 (up 5.68%), $0.11 (up 3.99%), and $6.81 (up 3.51%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Take a look at today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, dYdX, Injective, Synthetix, and Algorand. They are trading at $0.066 (down 5.30%), $2.15 (down 4.42%), $7.34 (down 4.31%), $2.44 (down 2.88%), and $0.11 (down 2.77%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $29,368.97 (flat), $12.30 (down 0.22%), $7.36 (down 1.14%), and $6.24 (up 1.45%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.03 (down 0.54%), $5.79 (down 1.97%), $0.55 (down 0.68%), $0.33 (down 0.74%), and $0.66 (down 0.22%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 0.41% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.56 billion, which marks a 47.38% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.22 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion.

