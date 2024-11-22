Summarize Simplifying... In short A Telangana student tragically died in the US when a gun misfired on his birthday, prompting his father to caution parents about their children obtaining firearms licenses abroad.

Aryan Reddy was pursuing a master's degree

Telangana student dies after gun misfires in US on birthday

What's the story In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old student from Telangana died in a gun misfire in Atlanta, Georgia, on his birthday. The student, identified as Aryan Reddy, was a resident of Sairam Nagar. He was pursuing a Master's degree at Georgia State University and had recently obtained a hunting gun license in the US, India Today reported.

Parental warning

Father expresses grief, urges caution

His body is expected to arrive back home on Friday night. Aryan's father, Sudarshan Reddy, expressed deep anguish and warned other parents to be cautious about their children obtaining a firearms license while studying overseas. "We were unaware that students could acquire hunting gun licenses there. No parent should ever face such a tragedy," he said.

Educational migration

India tops list of countries sending students to US

In other news, data from US consular officials in Hyderabad revealed that India has overtaken China as the top country sending students to American universities for the 2023-24 academic year. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana played a major role in this, with 56% of Indian students coming from the two states. Telangana alone accounted for 34%, while Andhra Pradesh contributed the remaining 22%.