Telangana student dies after gun misfires in US on birthday
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old student from Telangana died in a gun misfire in Atlanta, Georgia, on his birthday. The student, identified as Aryan Reddy, was a resident of Sairam Nagar. He was pursuing a Master's degree at Georgia State University and had recently obtained a hunting gun license in the US, India Today reported.
Father expresses grief, urges caution
His body is expected to arrive back home on Friday night. Aryan's father, Sudarshan Reddy, expressed deep anguish and warned other parents to be cautious about their children obtaining a firearms license while studying overseas. "We were unaware that students could acquire hunting gun licenses there. No parent should ever face such a tragedy," he said.
India tops list of countries sending students to US
In other news, data from US consular officials in Hyderabad revealed that India has overtaken China as the top country sending students to American universities for the 2023-24 academic year. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana played a major role in this, with 56% of Indian students coming from the two states. Telangana alone accounted for 34%, while Andhra Pradesh contributed the remaining 22%.