Video: Bengaluru man dies on stage while congratulating friend's wedding

What's the story What was supposed to be a festive occasion turned tragic in Penumada village, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, when a guest suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. The deceased, identified as Vamsi, an Amazon employee from Bengaluru, was attending his friend's wedding, the Siasat Daily reported. Vamsi was on stage greeting the newlyweds when he suffered a heart attack.

Video captures tragic moment of guest's collapse

A video of the incident has since gone viral, showing Vamsi handing over a gift to the couple amid cheers from attendees. As the groom began unwrapping the gift, Vamsi signaled for help and started losing balance. He was quickly assisted by other guests who prevented him from falling and immediately rushed him to Dhone City Government Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

