Amazon launches new Kindle lineup, including first-ever color e-reader

By Mudit Dube 02:46 pm Oct 16, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Amazon has expanded its Kindle lineup with the launch of four new e-readers. The latest additions include the Colorsoft Signature Edition, Amazon's first-ever color Kindle. The other models are a new entry-level Kindle, an upgraded version of the popular Paperwhite, and a unique Kindle Scribe designed for note-taking. The new devices are yet to be launched in India.

Colorsoft Signature Edition: A new era for Kindle

The Colorsoft Signature Edition is a game-changer in the Kindle series, promising a "rich and paper-like color" experience for book covers and highlighted text. The device lets you zoom into images without pixelation, offering both standard and vibrant color styles. It is also waterproof and supports wireless charging, fast page turns, as well as up to eight weeks of battery life. The new light guide with nitride LEDs is another highlight of this model. It is priced at $280.

Kindle Scribe: A unique e-reader and note-taker

The Kindle Scribe, priced at $400, is another interesting product in Amazon's new lineup, doubling as an e-reader and note-taker. It comes with a 300ppi screen with new white edges, which is designed to give the feel of paper when you write on it with Amazon's Premium Pencil with a new soft-tip eraser. The device also brings an "Active Canvas" feature to add notes directly onto book pages with text flowing around them.

Kindle Paperwhite: Faster and more efficient

Amazon touts the new Kindle Paperwhite as the "fastest Kindle yet." It is priced at $159. The device features a larger 7-inch screen, making it slimmer than its predecessors while offering a battery life of up to three months. It comes with 16GB of storage and is also water resistant. An upgraded version, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition ($200), offers 32GB of storage along with optional wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light.

New entry-level Kindle: Compact and user-friendly

Amazon's new entry-level Kindle is up for grabs starting today. It carries a price tag of $110. Weighing under 160 grams, it comes with a non-reflective 300ppi screen with faster page turns and 16GB of storage. The compact form factor of this model makes it easy to hold in one hand or slip into a back pocket, making it perfect for reading on the go.