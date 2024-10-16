Summarize Simplifying... In short Adobe is partnering with Coursera, schools, and NGOs to train 30 million people in AI and digital marketing by 2030.

The program, which includes courses on AI content creation and social media, aims to empower individuals from all backgrounds.

The program was announced at Adobe MAX 2024 conference

Adobe to train 30M in AI, digital marketing by 2030

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:29 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Adobe has launched an international initiative to equip the next generation of learners and educators, with essential modern workforce skills. The announcement was made at the annual Adobe MAX 2024 conference. The program wants to help 30 million people develop AI literacy, content creation, and digital marketing skills by 2030.

Adobe's training initiative: A collaborative effort

Adobe plans to offer training and certifications through strategic partnerships with Coursera, K-12 schools, NGOs, colleges, and alternative education organizations. The company has also pledged to provide financial support for scholarships and NGO grants. This move is designed to ensure that everyone has access to these educational opportunities.

Mission and curriculum details

VP of Marketing Strategy and Communications at Adobe, Stacy Martinet, said the company's mission is to empower people from all backgrounds. The program offers curricula on generative AI content creation, social media content, and more. These courses will permit the learners to create high-quality content using Adobe Express.

Courses now available on Coursera

Adobe's courses are now accessible globally on Coursera, providing professional certificates for content creators as well as graphic designers. In the first year itself, Adobe has pledged $250,000 (around ₹2.1 crore) in scholarships through nonprofits. The company is also expanding its partnerships with organizations such as DECA and General Assembly, to conduct bootcamps and career coaching sessions to minimize job search time for graduates.