Actor Kasthuri Shankar has reportedly gone missing following backlash over her controversial comments about the Telugu community in Tamil Nadu.

She had applied for anticipatory bail before disappearing and is believed to be hiding in Andhra Pradesh.

She had applied for anticipatory bail before disappearing and is believed to be hiding in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the controversy, Shankar issued an apology, clarifying that her comments were aimed at specific individuals, not the entire Telugu community.

Kasthuri Shankar is reportedly evading the police

Actor Kasthuri goes missing after controversial remarks against Telugu community

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:26 pm Nov 12, 202404:26 pm

What's the story South Indian actor Kasthuri Shankar has reportedly gone missing after she was served multiple legal notices over controversial remarks about the Telugu community. The actor has been facing ire after she said in a Tamil Nadu event that Telugu people were descendants of courtesans who served ancient kings. According to media reports, Shankar is now absconding, her phone switched off, and her Poes Garden residence locked when police arrived for questioning. To note, she reportedly remains active on Instagram.

Shankar sought anticipatory bail, might be hiding in Andhra Pradesh

Reportedly, Shankar had applied for anticipatory bail at the Madras High Court just days before her disappearance. She has faced multiple complaints across Tamil Nadu, including in Madurai and Chennai, for making inflammatory statements in public. Following the complaints, authorities issued legal notices to Shankar. She is reportedly hiding in Andhra Pradesh.

Shankar issued an apology amid the controversy

Amid the growing controversy, Shankar released an official statement of apology on November 5. The Annamayya actor wrote, "Today a most respected Telugu brother of mine patiently explained the ramifications of my choice of words on the entire Telugu populace of Tamil Nadu and beyond." "It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling."

Shankar's remarks on Dravidian ideologies sparked controversy

Shankar added that her recent remarks were targeted toward "certain persons" and not the general Telugu community. Her remarks were made on November 3 during a protest to defend the Brahmin community and included contentious comments on the historical presence of Telugu-speaking people in Tamil society. She also claimed that anti-Brahmin rhetoric in Tamil Nadu arises from the belief that Brahmins uphold certain moral principles—like not committing adultery, rejecting polygamy, and not taking others' property.