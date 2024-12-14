Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Allu Arjun was released after spending a night in jail due to a stampede at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in a fatality and a critical injury.

Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management were blamed for poor crowd control, but the victim's husband, Bhaskar, has expressed his willingness to withdraw his complaint, stating Arjun is not to blame.

Stampede case: Allu Arjun released after spending night in jail

By Isha Sharma 08:58 am Dec 14, 202408:58 am

What's the story Telugu superstar Allu Arjun was released from Hyderabad's Chanchalguda prison on Saturday morning after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks. He was released after spending the night in jail as his bail papers arrived late on Friday. The actor was arrested earlier that day from his home in connection with a stampede at his film, Pushpa 2's premiere, which killed one woman and critically injured her son.

Incident details

Arjun's arrest followed 'Pushpa 2' premiere stampede

The stampede took place at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2's premiere on December 4. The tragedy killed a 39-year-old woman, M Revathi, and left her nine-year-old son critically injured. Poor crowd control and mismanagement were blamed by police for the tragedy. A case was registered against Arjun, his security team, and Sandhya Theatre management on the basis of a complaint by Revathi's husband, M Bhaskar.

Legal proceedings

Charges and counterclaims in 'Pushpa 2' stampede case

The case against Arjun and others was filed under BNS sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) r/w 3(5) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt). On Friday, Sandhya Theatre management claimed they had requested police bandobast for the premiere. However, the police argued that they receive many such requests and stated that the organizers didn't meet any officer in person but "simply submitted the letter in the inward section."

Actor's involvement

Police statement on Arjun's role in the stampede

In a statement, police said, "He (Arjun) came to the theater, came out from the sunroof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. This gesture attracted a lot of the public toward the theater's main gate." "At the same time, his private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle. His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering, but they didn't act on it."

Complaint withdrawal

Meanwhile, Bhaskar doesn't blame Arjun for the incident

Meanwhile, recently, Bhaskar said he doesn't blame Arjun for the incident and is willing to take back his complaint. "We only visited Sandhya Theatre because my son was eager to watch the movie. Allu Arjun is not to blame for being at the theater that day," he said. "I am ready to withdraw my complaint... He has no connection to the stampede."

Legal developments

Arjun's financial aid and plea to quash FIR

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Arjun announced ₹25 lakh financial assistance to the family of the deceased. The actor has also filed a plea in the High Court to quash the FIR and sought a stay on all further proceedings, including arrest, pending disposal of his petition. The High Court is likely to hear this matter in due course.