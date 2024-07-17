In short Simplifying... In short Swami Avimukteshwaranand, also known as Shankaracharya, has been accused by Ajay of potentially harming the dignity of Kedarnath Dham and creating controversy, possibly for political reasons.

This follows the Swami's claims of missing gold from the temple and his opposition to a new Kedarnath temple being built in Delhi, citing concerns of potential scams.

Ajay has urged the Swami to present any evidence to the authorities or file a petition in the Supreme Court or High Court.

Chairman of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee responds to theft allegations

'Shankaracharya stoking controversies...,' Kedarnath trust on gold theft claim

By Chanshimla Varah 11:59 am Jul 17, 202411:59 am

What's the story Ajendra Ajay, the Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, has responded to allegations of theft made by Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath. The Shankaracharya claimed that 228kg of gold were stolen from the Kedarnath Temple. Talking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, Ajay labeled these statements as "very unfortunate" and challenged Swami Avimukteshwaranand to provide evidence supporting his claims.

Legal action

Ajay urges Shankaracharya to seek legal inquiry

Ajay urged Swami Avimukteshwaranand to present his evidence to the competent authority for an inquiry. He suggested that if the Shankaracharya does not trust the authorities, he should file a petition in the Supreme Court or High Court. "He should go before the competent authority and demand an inquiry, and if he doesn't trust them, he should go to the Supreme Court or High Court, file a petition, and ask for an inquiry if he has evidence," Ajay stated.

Accusations

Ajay accuses Shankaracharya of damaging temple's dignity

Ajay further accused Swami Avimukteshwaranand of potentially harming the dignity of Kedarnath Dham and suggested that his actions might be politically motivated. "He doesn't have the right to hurt the dignity of Kedarnath Dham or create controversy over it. If he is doing this just to protest, create controversies, and further the agenda of Congress, it is very unfortunate," Ajay added.

Allegations

Shankaracharya's claims of gold disappearance

On Monday, Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged that 228kg of gold was missing, but demands for an investigation into this issue were not properly investigated by the Commissioner. "Earlier, it was said that 320kg of gold had been missing, then it decreased to 228, then it became 36, 32, and 27 simultaneously. Whether the number is 320, 228, 36, 32 or 27... where did it go? How can gold turn into brass?" Swami Avimukteshwaranand questioned.

Concerns

Shankaracharya expresses concern over new temple construction

Swami Avimukteshwaranand also voiced his opposition to the construction of a Kedarnath temple in Delhi, expressing concerns about potential scams related to this project. "After doing a scam there, will Kedarnath be built in Delhi? And then there will be another scam," the Swami added. "There cannot be a symbolic Kedarnath. When the address for Kedarnath is in the Himalayas, how can it be in Delhi?" he asked.