An Air India recruitment drive in Mumbai turned chaotic as a multitude of overqualified candidates, including those with advanced degrees, vied for basic positions due to the country's unemployment crisis.

This follows a similar incident in Gujarat where 1,800 hopefuls applied for just 10 posts in a private firm, causing a railing to collapse under the weight of jobseekers.

Chaos at Air India recruitment event

Air India recruitment drive causes stampede-like situation in Mumbai

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:11 am Jul 17, 202411:11 am

What's the story An Air India recruitment event for airport loader positions resulted in a chaotic scene at Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The drive attracted over 25,000 applicants vying for just 2,216 vacancies, leading to crowd management issues for the airline staff. Aspirants could be seen jostling to reach the form counters only to wait for hours without access to food or water.

Long journeys

Job aspirants travel far and wide for Air India positions

Among the hopefuls was Prathameshwar from Buldhana district, who traveled over 400km to apply for a handyman position, NDTV reported. "I have come to apply for the post of handyman. They are offering a salary of ₹22,500," he said. When asked about potentially leaving his studies if offered the job, he responded, "What do we do? There is so much unemployment. I urge the government to create more job opportunities."

Desperate measures

Overqualified candidates apply for basic education jobs

The recruitment drive saw candidates with advanced degrees applying for positions that required only basic education. One aspirant, a BA degree holder, admitted he "needs the job," despite having little knowledge about the handyman role. Another candidate from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who holds an MCom degree, applied because he heard the salary was good.

Employment crisis

1800 aspirants turn up for 10 posts in Gujarat

This incident follows a similar situation in Gujarat's Bharuch district where nearly 1,800 aspirants turned up for just 10 posts in a private firm. The rush was so intense that a railing on the ramp leading to the office's entry collapsed under the weight of jobseekers. Fortunately, the ramp was not high enough and none of the aspirants who lost their balance after the railing collapsed suffered serious injuries.