In short Simplifying... In short Pooja Khedkar, a civil servant, is under investigation for alleged irregularities in her appointment under the Other Backward Classes and Physically Handicapped quotas.

A committee is scrutinizing her documents, and if found guilty of falsifying certificates, she could be discharged from service.

This controversy highlights the stringent rules and ethical standards that govern civil servants in India, including a probation period and the requirement of absolute integrity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IAS officer under investigation

Pooja Khedkar controversy: A look at rules governing civil servants

By Chanshimla Varah 10:50 am Jul 17, 202410:50 am

What's the story The training of probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar has been put on hold, and she has been recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) amid allegations of abuse of power. The action follows allegations that she sought privileges not entitled to her as a probationer, including occupying the antechamber of the district collector's office. She is also alleged to have used an unauthorized red-blue beacon on her private Audi car.

Accusations detailed

Allegations against Khedkar: Misuse of privileges and position

Questions regarding her appointment under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Physically Handicapped (PH) quotas are among the other alleged irregularities that are under investigation. The Centre has formed a single-member committee under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to scrutinize all documents submitted by Khedkar for her civil services candidature. The Maharashtra government had previously transferred Khedkar from Pune to Washim in response to these allegations.

Rule overview

Civil servant conduct rules governing Khedkar's actions

Primarily, the conduct of civil servants like Khedkar is governed by the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, per the Indian Express. These rules mandate that every member of the service maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty. They also specify that officers should not use their position or influence to secure employment for any family member with any private undertaking or NGO.

Probation guidelines

Additional conduct rules for probationary officers

Probationary officers like Khedkar are also governed by an additional set of rules during their probation period, which lasts for at least two years after selection to the services. During this time, officers receive a fixed salary and travel allowance but are not entitled to benefits that confirmed IAS officers receive. These rules aim to ensure accountability and transparency, political neutrality, and high ethical standards among probationary civil servants.

Possible outcomes

Potential consequences for Khedkar's alleged misconduct

If Khedkar's OBC and PH certificates are proven to have been falsified, she could be discharged from service. Notably, 27% of seats in civil services are designated for the OBC category, while 3% of seats in the general, OBC, ST, and SC categories are reserved for the differently abled. A DoPT circular from 1993 states that a government servant who had furnished false information or produced a false certificate in order to secure appointment should not be retained in service.

Past and present

Khedkar's previous legal battle and current status

Khedkar was previously involved in a legal battle at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) regarding her PH status. According to a CAT ruling dated February 23, 2023, UPSC had asked Khedkar to undertake a medical examination at the AIIMS, New Delhi in April 2022, but she requested a postponement claiming a COVID-19 infection. Despite the rescheduling, Khedkar did not attend the examination. However, she later provided an MRI report from a private hospital to corroborate her claims.