Summarize Simplifying... In short The 'Charlie's Angels' franchise, starting with the popular 1976 series, has seen various adaptations including films and an animated series.

The 2000 and 2003 films, starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu, were comedic takes on the original, while the 2011 series reboot flopped.

The latest 2019 film introduced a new generation of Angels but had a disappointing box office opening. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Every 'Charlie's Angels' title in the franchise you need to know about

Every 'Charlie's Angels' title in the franchise

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Dec 14, 202404:10 am

What's the story The Charlie's Angels franchise, a brainchild of Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts, first debuted with a television series in 1976. The crime drama chronicles the adventures of three women working for a private detective agency. Although it was canceled in 1981, the original series remained popular through syndication, DVD releases, and merchandise. The franchise was later expanded with a film series in 2000 and a TV reboot in 2011. Here's every Charlie's Angels movie and TV show listed!

Series origin

'Charlie's Angels' (1976): The original series that started it all

The original Charlie's Angels series (1976-1981) is the best in the franchise. It featured Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith as the original Angels. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the series was extremely popular among audiences and became a top 10 hit in the Nielsen listings for its first two seasons. Even after its 1981 cancelation, it remained a fan favorite.

Film debut

'Charlie's Angels' (2000): A comedic approach to crime-fighting

The first film in the franchise, Charlie's Angels, was released in 2000. It introduced the second generation of Angels played by Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. Unlike the original series which was more dramatic, this film took a more comedic approach to crime-fighting. Despite mixed to positive reviews from critics, the performances of Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu were highly praised.

Film sequel

'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' (2003): A box office hit

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle is the sequel to the 2000 Charlie's Angels film. The 2003 film saw Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu back as Natalie Cook, Dylan Sanders, and Alex Munday respectively. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film topped the box office on its opening weekend.

Animated series

'Charlie's Angels: Animated Adventures' (2003): A unique prequel

In 2003, an animated prequel web series titled Charlie's Angels: Animated Adventures was made. The six-episode series follows the Angels on a mission to find the kidnapped US Marshal Ray Carter. Although mostly silent and not that famous in the franchise, it gives an interesting insight into what happened between the 2000 and 2003 films.

Series flop

'Charlie's Angels' (2011) reboot: A disappointing remake

The 2011 reboot of Charlie's Angels was a full-on remake of the original series. It featured Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly, and Rachael Taylor as private investigators for the Townsend agency. Despite its promising premise, the series was a total bomb and was canceled after just four episodes due to low ratings. Three more episodes aired, with the eighth episode left unaired in the US.

Film continuation

'Charlie's Angels' (2019): A continuation with new faces

The latest film in the franchise, Charlie's Angels, hit the screens in 2019. A sequel to the 2000 film and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, the film featured a new generation of Angels played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. Despite its new cast and a plot involving an energy conservation device named Calisto, the film had one of 2019's worst opening box offices and received mixed reviews from critics.