How did Dexter survive the events of 'New Blood'?

How is Dexter still alive? Prequel series 'Original Sin' explains

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Dec 14, 2024

What's the story The prequel series to the popular TV show Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin, has finally revealed how the protagonist Dexter Morgan survived his apparent death in the previous series, New Blood. Despite being released 18 years ago, Dexter is still a highly popular show that saw a resurgence when it was re-added to Netflix over the summer. The first episode of Original Sin premiered on Paramount+ and answered a burning question among fans: How did Dexter survive?

Dexter's survival explained in 'Original Sin'

The first episode of Original Sin opens with a police officer (presumably Dexter's ex-girlfriend Angela) rushing his unconscious body to the emergency room after he is shot in the chest. Although he has no pulse at first, doctors manage to revive him with a defibrillator after multiple attempts. Even though still unconscious (likely in a temporary coma), Dexter's inner monologue makes a sly remark about his resurrection.

Cold weather played a role in Dexter's survival

Notably, Michael C. Hall, who plays Dexter, had previously teased in an interview with Variety that the cold weather in Iron Lake could've helped his character survive. Apparently, the cold weather and snow could've slowed his blood loss, giving him a fighting chance at life with medical assistance. Dexter's future remains uncertain as he was publicly exposed as a serial killer at the end of New Blood.

'Dexter: Original Sin' explores character's early years

Dexter: Original Sin hopes to fill some of the gaps from Dexter's early years. The show is narrated by Hall, who remembers his life as Dexter. The series premiered on Paramount+ and immediately answered the question on every fan's mind: How did Dexter survive? Despite being shot near the heart, he was revived by doctors in an emergency room. To know what's next, keep watching Original Sin.