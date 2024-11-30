Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Rajkummar Rao is set to produce and star in a new Netflix dark-comedy directed by the 'Sector 36' director.

The film, which begins shooting in January 2025, promises a fresh take on the murder genre with a twist-filled screenplay.

Alongside this, Rao is also working on 'Maalik' and will return for 'Stree 3'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rajkummar Rao to produce Netflix film

Rajkummar Rao collaborates with 'Sector 36' director for Netflix dark-comedy

By Isha Sharma 05:38 pm Nov 30, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Rajkummar Rao, who has had a stellar 2024 with films like Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Srikanth and Stree 2, will be collaborating with Sector 36 director Aditya Nimbalkar for a Netflix film. The untitled project is said to be a dark comedy based on a murder mystery. According to Pinkvilla, the actor will also co-produce the film.

Production details

Rao's production debut and filming schedule

An insider told the portal, "Rajkummar loved the subject to the extent that he decided to produce his himself. The actor took on the responsibilities of a producer, and then partnered with Netflix on a direct-to-digital deal." Filming for this Netflix Original is set to begin in January 2025, and it is expected to premiere on the streaming platform by 2025 end.

Film's prospects

'Everyone has loved the subject and are bullish...'

The source further added, "Everyone has loved the subject and are bullish on the prospects of the film on digital medium. It's a new flavor to the genre of murder, and the screenplay is packaged with twists and turns." Apart from this project, Rao is also busy with Maalik, directed by Pulkit, known for Netflix's gritty drama Bhakshak. He will also reprise his role in Stree 3.