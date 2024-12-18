Summarize Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar is set to portray a quirky cop in Milan Luthria's upcoming action drama, reminiscent of his role in Rowdy Rathore.

Akshay to play 'quirky cop' in Milan Luthria's next: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:31 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will soon reunite with director Milan Luthria for an upcoming vigilante cop action film. If true, this will be their first collaboration in 12 years since Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013). A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "Milan and writer Rajat Arora are currently fine-tuning the screenplay." The yet-to-be-titled project is reportedly produced by Siddharth Anand.

Kumar's character and film's social theme revealed

Kumar will play a "quirky cop" in this action drama, similar to his character in Rowdy Rathore (2012). The source called the film a "masala entertainer with Akshay's character having a larger-than-life quality to it." The movie will also tackle a social issue. The actor was apparently impressed with the concept when it was narrated to him for the first time and has blocked April and May for shooting.

Film's shooting locations and Kumar-Anand's first collaboration

Once the screenplay is locked, Luthria and his team will start scouting for locations. The source added, "The film will be shot across India, with a chunk set in one of the cities." This project also marks the first collaboration between Kumar and Anand, who is known for directing big hits like Pathaan (2023) and Fighter. Meanwhile, Kumar is currently occupied with the shooting of Housefull 5 and awaiting the release of Welcome To The Jungle.