Is Vijay Sethupathi playing the villain in 'Suriya 45'
Tamil superstar Suriya is busy with his next, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The movie, directed by RJ Balaji, is said to be a fantasy drama. Now, recent reports have indicated that actor Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for an important role in the film. Several sources have hinted at Sethupathi playing the antagonist, paving the way for an interesting face-off with Suriya. However, official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.
'Suriya 45' marks reunion of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan
Apart from Sethupathi's rumored involvement, Suriya 45 has also been making headlines with Trisha Krishnan's casting. The film reunites Krishnan and Suriya, who last shared the screen two decades ago in Aaru. The film was released in 2005. Their other collaborations include Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004) and Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002). Viral images from the set show both actors playing lawyers for this project.
'Suriya 45' draws inspiration from 'Maasaani Amman'
According to a report by Valai Pechu, Suriya 45 takes inspiration from the script of Maasaani Amman, a film that was originally meant for Krishnan. The report also drew parallels between Suriya 45 and Balaji's previous film Mookuthi Amman, which featured Nayanthara as the female lead. The storyline is said to have been altered to suit a male lead. However, these claims have not been confirmed by the filmmakers. Notably, Suriya first announced this project on October 14.
'Suriya 45' sees composer change, filming underway
In a recent development, the makers of Suriya 45 replaced AR Rahman with Sai Abhyankkar as the music composer. The reason behind the decision remains undisclosed, but speculation suggests it may be due to Rahman's rumored career break. Meanwhile, filming for Suriya 45 is progressing rapidly in and around Coimbatore and Pollachi after a ceremonial start at the Pollachi Masani Amman temple.