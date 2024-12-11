Summarize Simplifying... In short "Kalki 2898 AD" has been crowned as IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movie of 2024, a testament to its global appeal.

The list, based on page views and user ratings, also featured films like "Shaitaan", "Fighter", and "Manjummel Boys".

In the web series category, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" took the top spot.

Notably, popular franchises and sequels like "Stree 2", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", and "Singham Again" also made the cut, highlighting audience's continued interest.

By Isha Sharma 12:28 pm Dec 11, 202412:28 pm

What's the story The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has revealed its list of the most popular Indian movies for 2024, with the South Indian blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD occupying the number one position. The film, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, beat other successful films like Singham Again, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Stree 2 and Maharaja occupied the second and third spots respectively.

Director's delight

'Kalki 2898 AD' director expressed gratitude for recognition

Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki 2898 AD, was ecstatic with the film's success. In a statement, he said, "It's truly amazing to see Kalki 2898 AD being celebrated as IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movie of 2024." "This recognition is a testament to the love and support of our incredible audience, who embraced the film with open hearts. We poured our souls into the film and it's so humbling to see it resonate with all ages across the world."

Top 10 roundup

Other films that made it to IMDb's top 10 list

The fourth and fifth spots on IMDb's list were taken by Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, and Fighter, featuring Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Manjummel Boys (sixth), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (seventh), Kill (eighth), Singham Again (ninth), and Laapataa Ladies (10th) also made it to the list. Interestingly, Padukone appeared in three of the top 10 films: Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again.

List criteria

IMDb's list was based on page views and user ratings

The year-end list by IMDb was curated according to the real page views of over 250 million monthly visitors to the site globally. It featured films released in the country between January 1 and November 25, 2024, with an average IMDb user rating of five or above. Notably, the inclusion of three sequels: Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again highlighted the audience's persistent interest in popular franchises.

Web series winners

IMDb also revealed the most popular Indian web series

Apart from films, IMDb also revealed the Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar topped the list, followed by Mirzapur, Panchayat, and Gyaarah Gyaarah. Citadel: Honey Bunny (fifth place), Maamla Legal Hai (sixth place), Taaza Khabar (seventh place), and Murder In Mahim (eighth place) are also on the list. The ninth and tenth positions are acquired by Shekhar Home and The Great Indian Kapil Show, respectively.