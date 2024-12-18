Summarize Simplifying... In short Rapper Megan Thee Stallion alleges that Tory Lanez, currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting her in 2020, is still harassing her from jail.

She claims Lanez is working with blogger Milagro Gramz to spread false information and cause her emotional distress.

The case highlights issues of victim reluctance to report crimes, gender dynamics in hip-hop, and the need to protect Black women.

Lanez has been harassing Megan through third parties

Rapper Megan alleges Tory Lanez is harassing her from jail

By Tanvi Gupta 12:22 pm Dec 18, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) has filed a petition for a restraining order against fellow rapper Tory Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson), People reported. She claims that despite being in prison, Lanez has been harassing her over social media and through third parties. The request was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, asking the judge to stop any further harassment planned by Lanez.

Ongoing issues

Lanez's conviction and alleged harassment from prison

Lanez, who is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Stallion in the feet in 2020, is accused of continuing his harassment from behind bars. The court document reads, "Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization." In 2022, he was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

About the case

Here's what exactly happened

Megan testified during the trial that in 2020—after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home—Lanez fired a gun at the back of her feet and told her to dance as she walked away from an SUV they were in. She only revealed who fired the gun months later. The case sparked a controversy, raising issues such as the reluctance of Black victims to speak to police, gender dynamics in hip-hop, and the need to protect Black women.

Legal action

Stallion's lawsuit against a blogger for alleged harassment

Stallion's filing also alleges Lanez enlisted blogger Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) in a "conspiratorial relationship" to harass her. In October, Stallion sued Cooper for alleged harassment and spreading false information pertaining to the 2020 shooting incident involving her and Lanez. On December 10, she updated her complaint against Cooper with new evidence from Lanez's prison call logs allegedly revealing his collaboration with Cooper.

Distress claims

Alleged conspiracy and emotional distress detailed in filing

The filing features a conversation between Lanez and his father about paying Cooper for her alleged harassment of Stallion. It also claims Lanez confirmed his collusion with Cooper to continue harassing her. The petition claims this continued harassment has caused Stallion "severe emotional distress and reputational harm." It further claims, "Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete...yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Pete's character and integrity."